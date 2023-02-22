Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.75

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXPGet Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.75 and traded as high as $1.01. Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 2,298,500 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TNXP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,200,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500,604 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,754,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,392,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,446,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 764,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 300,199 shares during the last quarter. 9.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

Featured Stories

