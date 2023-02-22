Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.75

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.75 and traded as high as $1.01. Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 2,298,500 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TNXP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,200,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500,604 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,754,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,392,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,446,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 764,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 300,199 shares during the last quarter. 9.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

Featured Stories

