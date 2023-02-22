OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.66

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $45.66 and traded as high as $49.04. OMV Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $49.00, with a volume of 5,700 shares changing hands.

OMVKY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €60.00 ($63.83) to €58.00 ($61.70) in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.72.

OMV AG engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil & gas, and the provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

