WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $43.92

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.92 and traded as high as $45.91. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $45.85, with a volume of 168,200 shares.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.93.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.0% in the third quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 296,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,628,000. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.8% in the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 86,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 83,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 652.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 50,469 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

