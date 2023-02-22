Prom Trading 6.1% Higher This Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Prom has a market cap of $95.97 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can now be purchased for about $5.26 or 0.00021740 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Prom has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.37824343 USD and is down -3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $3,950,247.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

