Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-$1.99 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Park Hotels & Resorts also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.30-$0.37 EPS.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $20.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 1.96.

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. This is a boost from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 344.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of analysts have recently commented on PK shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.21.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,543.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PK. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 152,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 38,302 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,740,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,834,000 after purchasing an additional 182,269 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 328,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,628,000 after buying an additional 16,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

