Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.17-$1.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.45 billion-$6.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.06 billion. Vertiv also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.14-$0.20 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRT. Wolfe Research upgraded Vertiv from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen raised Vertiv from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.75 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Vertiv from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of VRT opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -254.29, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vertiv by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 18,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Vertiv by 450.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 461,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after buying an additional 377,884 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

