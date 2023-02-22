NiSource (NYSE:NI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.54-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on NI. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of NiSource to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NiSource to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised NiSource from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.67.
Shares of NI stock opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.53. NiSource has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $32.58.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,021,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,187,000 after buying an additional 685,952 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $513,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.
NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.
