MovieBloc Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.86 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One MovieBloc token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $58.39 million and approximately $4.86 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

MovieBloc

MovieBloc Token Profile

MovieBloc’s launch date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,578,706,221 tokens. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com.

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

