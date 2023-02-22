Kava 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $23.62 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Kava has a total market cap of $389.04 million and $23.62 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00003839 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00084109 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00056169 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000337 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00028789 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001115 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 418,974,609 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.?Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.?The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.