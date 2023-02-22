Metahero Price Hits $0.0053 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $27.16 million and approximately $716,071.29 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.76 or 0.01294303 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006032 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000122 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013886 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00034272 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $393.03 or 0.01631732 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

