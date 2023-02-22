Aviva PLC Cuts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,248 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 28,374 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $11,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 18.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,349 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Boeing by 189.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $229,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,669 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its position in Boeing by 2.7% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,108,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,565 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Boeing by 7.2% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,866,925,000 after acquiring an additional 913,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the first quarter worth about $135,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.41.

Boeing stock opened at $205.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.19. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33. The company has a market capitalization of $122.95 billion, a PE ratio of -24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 57.28 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($7.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

