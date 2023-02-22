Aviva PLC Sells 2,903 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,541 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Quanta Services worth $11,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 814.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Trading Down 4.0 %

Quanta Services stock opened at $148.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $97.00 and a one year high of $158.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 50.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen increased their price target on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.92.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.