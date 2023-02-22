Aviva PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,541 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Quanta Services worth $11,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PWR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR opened at $148.70 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.00 and a 12-month high of $158.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.01. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price target on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.92.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

