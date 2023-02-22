Aviva PLC Sells 22,354 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 22,354 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Insulet worth $11,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PODD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth $1,140,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Insulet by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Insulet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,676,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total value of $4,228,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,168,723.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

PODD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Insulet from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Insulet from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Insulet from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $292.18 on Wednesday. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $181.00 and a 52-week high of $320.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,217.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $294.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.45.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

