Aviva PLC Has $11.43 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 232,672 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 84,526 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $11,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 40.7% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 4.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 525.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 479,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,132,000 after acquiring an additional 402,855 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 200.7% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $59.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.98. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.39.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

