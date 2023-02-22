Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 675,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,594 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $11,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,519,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,780,000 after purchasing an additional 681,071 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,136,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its holdings in Infosys by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 80,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 39,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 10,437 shares during the period. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.19.

INFY opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $16.39 and a one year high of $25.20.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

