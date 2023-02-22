Aviva PLC Increases Stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,451,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,984,209 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Grab were worth $11,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GRAB. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Grab by 50.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 108,322,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,128,000 after purchasing an additional 36,542,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the first quarter worth $161,045,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the third quarter worth $75,588,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Grab by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,097,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,841,000 after purchasing an additional 145,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Grab by 13.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,162,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

GRAB stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $6.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average is $3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

GRAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.60 to $4.20 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.08.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

