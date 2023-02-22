Aviva PLC Has $11.82 Million Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 339.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,142 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.07% of Cloudflare worth $11,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1,036.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 378.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $890,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,861.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $890,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,861.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 475,494 shares of company stock worth $24,308,287. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cloudflare Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on NET shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Guggenheim downgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.96.

NYSE:NET opened at $61.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average is $54.28. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $132.45.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

