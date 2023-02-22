Aviva PLC Purchases 49,563 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Aviva PLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,563 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $12,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 284,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,369,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,474,000 after purchasing an additional 14,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 504.6% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 15,949 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Down 1.1 %

CP stock opened at $76.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.1424 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CP shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

