Aviva PLC Sells 2,366 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $11,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSGP. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CoStar Group to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $76.02 on Wednesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $85.37. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.80 and its 200-day moving average is $76.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.36.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

