Aviva PLC Decreases Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 235,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 112,981 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $11,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,865,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 323.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 233,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,471,000 after acquiring an additional 178,776 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.2% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 61,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.
Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 3.1 %
KNX stock opened at $58.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.55 and its 200 day moving average is $53.31. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $64.35.
Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.15%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on KNX shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.65.
Knight-Swift Transportation Profile
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
