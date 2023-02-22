Aviva PLC Has $11.82 Million Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 339.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,142 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.07% of Cloudflare worth $11,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NET. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 15.4% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,643,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,425 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 2.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,725,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,553,000 after purchasing an additional 610,639 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,953,000 after purchasing an additional 548,149 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 62.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,338,000 after purchasing an additional 513,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 14.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,991,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,897,000 after acquiring an additional 369,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NET. Cowen lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cloudflare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.96.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $61.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.23 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average is $54.28. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $132.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $890,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,861.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $890,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,861.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total value of $3,695,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 475,494 shares of company stock valued at $24,308,287. 15.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Articles

