Aviva PLC Purchases 1,984,209 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,451,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,984,209 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Grab were worth $11,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GRAB. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the third quarter worth $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the third quarter worth $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab during the second quarter worth $29,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Grab during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grab during the second quarter worth $37,000. 46.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Grab Stock Performance
GRAB stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $6.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average is $3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Grab
Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.
