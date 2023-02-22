Aviva PLC Acquires 235 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $11,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,550,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,509,863,000 after purchasing an additional 62,922 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $913,628,000 after buying an additional 3,574,211 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,055,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $506,842,000 after buying an additional 623,131 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,888,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $537,176,000 after purchasing an additional 123,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,952,000 after purchasing an additional 401,063 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 277 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,111.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 277 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,111.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,672,068 shares of company stock worth $69,683,744. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $90.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.87. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $132.93.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 18.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

