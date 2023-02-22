Aviva PLC Sells 112,981 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 112,981 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $11,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 440,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,537,000 after acquiring an additional 251,177 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 368,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,608,000 after acquiring an additional 338,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.65.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $58.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.31. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $64.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.15%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

