Aviva PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 61,419 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Edison International worth $12,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of EIX stock opened at $66.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.77. Edison International has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $73.32.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.7375 dividend. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.09%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.18.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.