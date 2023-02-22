Aviva PLC Raises Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,563 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $12,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Stephens raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

CP opened at $76.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.32 and a 200 day moving average of $76.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.1424 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.44%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

