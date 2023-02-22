Aviva PLC Trims Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 61,419 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $12,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Edison International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Edison International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on EIX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.18.

Edison International Stock Down 1.3 %

Edison International Increases Dividend

EIX opened at $66.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.77. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $73.32. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 156.09%.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

See Also

