Hedera (HBAR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.14 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for about $0.0815 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $2.14 billion and $56.98 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00084109 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00056169 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00028789 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001115 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,239,830,606 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 26,239,830,607.263355 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.08086227 USD and is down -5.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $61,650,248.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.