Cowen Initiates Coverage on OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI)

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on OABI. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on OmniAb in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on OmniAb in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on OmniAb in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on OmniAb in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.33.
OmniAb Stock Performance
Shares of OABI opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.80. OmniAb has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $10.50.
Insider Activity at OmniAb
About OmniAb
OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform provides industry partners access to the diverse antibody repertoires and screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OmniAb (OABI)
- Akamai Technologies Earnings Sell-Off. A Buying Opportunity?
- 3 Restaurant Stocks Whose Price Action Is Beating The Market
- What is the Dividend Capture Strategy? How to Use it
- How to Trade Penny Stocks: A Step-by-Step Guide
- Could Arbe Robotics 4D Radar Lead to Fully Autonomous Driving?
Receive News & Ratings for OmniAb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OmniAb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.