Cowen Initiates Coverage on OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI)

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OABI. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on OmniAb in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on OmniAb in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on OmniAb in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on OmniAb in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Shares of OABI opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.80. OmniAb has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

In other OmniAb news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $565,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,838,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,576.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.77 per share, for a total transaction of $565,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,838,084 shares in the company, valued at $6,929,576.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew W. Foehr acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $1,017,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,705,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,781,136.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 482,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,038 over the last ninety days.

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform provides industry partners access to the diverse antibody repertoires and screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

