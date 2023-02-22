InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IHG. Bank of America upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,450 ($53.59) to GBX 4,200 ($50.58) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($66.23) to GBX 6,200 ($74.66) in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,610.71.
Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $68.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.06. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $47.06 and a one year high of $72.10.
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.
