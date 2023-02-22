InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IHG. Bank of America upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,450 ($53.59) to GBX 4,200 ($50.58) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($66.23) to GBX 6,200 ($74.66) in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,610.71.

Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $68.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.06. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $47.06 and a one year high of $72.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

