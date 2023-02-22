Evercore ISI Downgrades Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) to Underperform

Evercore ISI cut shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $60.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $74.00.
OXY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.89.
Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance
Shares of OXY opened at $59.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.39. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $37.56 and a 12-month high of $77.13.
Occidental Petroleum Company Profile
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
