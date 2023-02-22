Evercore ISI Downgrades Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) to Underperform

Evercore ISI cut shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $60.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $74.00.

OXY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.89.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY opened at $59.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.39. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $37.56 and a 12-month high of $77.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Amundi grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,686 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 118,928 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $267,173,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 32.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,494,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,728,000 after purchasing an additional 862,354 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,381,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,011,000 after purchasing an additional 102,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

