iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN Sees Unusually High Options Volume (BATS:VXX)

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 88,421 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 40% compared to the average daily volume of 63,307 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000.

Get iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN alerts:

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN Stock Up 7.8 %

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN stock opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.59.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.