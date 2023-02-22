Mina (MINA) Hits Market Capitalization of $788.73 Million

Mina (MINA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00003852 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $788.73 million and $70.48 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mina has traded down 12.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.74 or 0.00422377 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,739.26 or 0.27979029 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 846,451,677 coins. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

