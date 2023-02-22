Pax Dollar Trading 0.5% Lower This Week (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $875.35 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001030 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00012948 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000143 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 878,084,065 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis.Why Use Paxos Standard:Hold digital assets in USDP to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.