Cowen Begins Coverage on OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI)

Equities research analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 159.07% from the company’s previous close.

OABI has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of OmniAb in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

OmniAb stock opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. OmniAb has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.80.

In other OmniAb news, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $28,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,874.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $1,017,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,705,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,781,136.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $28,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,874.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 482,250 shares of company stock worth $1,694,038 in the last 90 days.

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform provides industry partners access to the diverse antibody repertoires and screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

