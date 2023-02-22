Bitcoin Private Market Cap Hits $2.11 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001825 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and $5.71 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00194533 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00074806 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00054654 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001250 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

