Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Lifted to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $187.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MASI. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research raised shares of Masimo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

Masimo Trading Down 2.3 %

Masimo stock opened at $160.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Masimo has a 12 month low of $108.89 and a 12 month high of $176.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.28 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masimo

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.79 per share, with a total value of $1,019,321.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,778.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Masimo by 61.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 123.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 38.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 62.2% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Featured Stories

