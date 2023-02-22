IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Insider Jonathan Gunby Purchases 50 Shares

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Gunby acquired 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 297 ($3.58) per share, for a total transaction of £148.50 ($178.83).

Jonathan Gunby also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IntegraFin alerts:

On Monday, January 23rd, Jonathan Gunby bought 48 shares of IntegraFin stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 314 ($3.78) per share, for a total transaction of £150.72 ($181.50).

IntegraFin Stock Down 1.5 %

IHP opened at GBX 284.60 ($3.43) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 307.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 277.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of £942.94 million, a PE ratio of 2,223.08 and a beta of 1.08. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 204 ($2.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 453.80 ($5.46).

IntegraFin Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This is an increase from IntegraFin’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a yield of 2.29%. IntegraFin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,692.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IHP shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on IntegraFin from GBX 350 ($4.21) to GBX 360 ($4.34) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($3.97) target price on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IntegraFin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 326.25 ($3.93).

About IntegraFin

(Get Rating)

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IntegraFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntegraFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.