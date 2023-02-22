James A. T. Dow Buys 66,666 Shares of DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW) Stock

DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW – Get Rating) insider James A. T. Dow purchased 66,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £49,999.50 ($60,211.34).

DSW Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DSW Capital stock opened at GBX 75.24 ($0.91) on Wednesday. DSW Capital plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 71 ($0.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 140 ($1.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a current ratio of 9.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 99.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 111.42. The company has a market cap of £16.50 million and a P/E ratio of 1,250.00.

DSW Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of GBX 1.76 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. DSW Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,000.00%.

DSW Capital plc provides professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate finance advice, financial due diligence, business recovery, equity finance, DSW venture, wealth advisory, forensic and valuation, business planning, and debt and tax advisory services; industrial property solutions; and funding and advice services in the tech and media sectors.

