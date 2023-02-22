The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,815 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.08% of J. M. Smucker worth $12,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.70.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SJM stock opened at $150.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.12. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $119.82 and a twelve month high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.55%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

