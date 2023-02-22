EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $12,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,701,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 101.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 97.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Price Performance

EPAM stock opened at $323.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $341.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $462.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About EPAM Systems

A number of research analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen cut EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $462.00 to $410.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen lowered EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $399.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.