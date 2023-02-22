EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $12,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,701,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 101.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 97.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EPAM stock opened at $323.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $341.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $462.99.
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
