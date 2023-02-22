Aviva PLC Has $12.84 Million Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,276 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Veeva Systems worth $12,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 42.9% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 63.9% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11,200.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $169.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.41 and a 200-day moving average of $175.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 69.24, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.86. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $234.89.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $552.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.78 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $1,742,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $1,742,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at $496,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 29,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $5,253,340.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,610 shares of company stock valued at $53,449,824 over the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VEEV. Cowen began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.65.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

