Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 451,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,384 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.36% of Autohome worth $12,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 54.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,659,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,609,000 after buying an additional 941,171 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in Autohome by 5,375.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 769,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,144,000 after purchasing an additional 755,905 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,232,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,463,000 after purchasing an additional 506,984 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 561.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 215,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 183,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Autohome by 3.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,755,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $144,614,000 after buying an additional 153,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $31.83 on Wednesday. Autohome Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $40.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.17.

Autohome Increases Dividend

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. Autohome had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.93.

About Autohome

(Get Rating)

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

Featured Articles

