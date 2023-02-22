Aviva PLC Increases Stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 940,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,617 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $13,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LCID shares. R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.29.

NASDAQ:LCID opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $29.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other Lucid Group news, Director Public Investment Fund bought 85,712,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $915,411,411.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100,965,202 shares in the company, valued at $11,758,308,357.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lucid Group news, Director Public Investment Fund bought 85,712,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $915,411,411.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100,965,202 shares in the company, valued at $11,758,308,357.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $107,759.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,261,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,814,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

