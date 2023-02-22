Veritable L.P. Trims Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Veritable L.P. lessened its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in NRG Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 54,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In related news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,597,117.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Antonio Carrillo bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,597,117.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NRG Energy stock opened at $34.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average is $38.51. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $47.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NRG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

NRG Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Featured Articles

