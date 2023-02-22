Veritable L.P. Sells 2,141 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Veritable L.P. cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Zeal Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Erste Group Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE TSM opened at $87.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.46. The company has a market capitalization of $454.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $119.43.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 44.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 21.49%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Further Reading

