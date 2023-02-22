Veritable L.P. Has $376,000 Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Veritable L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FHN. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 15.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 22.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 10.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 30,189 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 2.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3,619.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 976,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

In related news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 527,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,045,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,045,502.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Horizon Stock Up 0.0 %

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

FHN opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.02. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $24.92.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

First Horizon Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

See Also

