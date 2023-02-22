Veritable L.P. Has $404,000 Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1,252.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,829,127.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

CINF stock opened at $124.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.63. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $143.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of -41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently -92.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Featured Articles

