Veritable L.P. Acquires 158 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $378,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $571,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Atmos Energy by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,517,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ATO stock opened at $116.05 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $97.71 and a 12-month high of $122.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.03 and its 200 day moving average is $112.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $1,464,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,846 shares in the company, valued at $26,807,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.